Breaking News

London fire: Police find 'last visible' human remains at Grenfell Tower

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 2:49 PM ET, Wed July 5, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Anger and solidarity after London blaze
Anger and solidarity after London blaze

    JUST WATCHED

    Anger and solidarity after London blaze

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Anger and solidarity after London blaze 01:36

London (CNN)British police say they have found the "last visible" human remains from inside Grenfell Tower, the 24-story building that was the site of last month's raging fire.

At least 80 people were killed in the June 14 disaster but police say only 21 of those have been formally identified.
Commander Stuart Cundy told reporters on Wednesday that police had "forensically recovered the last of the visible human remains."
Tower fire leaves lasting scars
grenfell Tower tragedy glass pkg_00050216

    JUST WATCHED

    Tower fire leaves lasting scars

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tower fire leaves lasting scars 05:25
"Work in Grenfell Tower continues, seven days a week," Cundy said. "I do not want there to by any hidden victims of this tragedy."
    Cundy said that although police had made 87 recoveries, the "catastrophic damage" inside the building means they do not equate to 87 people.
    Read More
    Burning debris falls from the 24-story Grenfell Tower as a massive fire engulfs the London apartment building early on Wednesday, June 14. Dozens of people are dead or presumed dead.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Burning debris falls from the 24-story Grenfell Tower as a massive fire engulfs the London apartment building early on Wednesday, June 14. Dozens of people are dead or presumed dead.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 23
    Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower hours after the fire. The government has promised a public inquiry, and police have opened a criminal investigation.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower hours after the fire. The government has promised a public inquiry, and police have opened a criminal investigation.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 23
    A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 23
    Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 23
    A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 23
    Firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 23
    Emergency service members work at the scene.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Emergency service members work at the scene.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 23
    Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 23
    Police stand near debris on the ground.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Police stand near debris on the ground.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 23
    People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 23
    A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 23
    Firefighters battle the massive blaze.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Firefighters battle the massive blaze.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 23
    People watch as smoke rises from the tower.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    People watch as smoke rises from the tower.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 23
    Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the fire.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the fire.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 23
    The building, built in the 1970s, was home to 125 families.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    The building, built in the 1970s, was home to 125 families.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 23
    Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 23
    Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets to watch the blaze.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets to watch the blaze.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 23
    Police officers asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Police officers asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 23
    Residents of Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Residents of Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 23
    Emergency services respond to the fire.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Emergency services respond to the fire.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 23
    Residents from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. The building was evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told residents that heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Residents from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. The building was evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told residents that heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 23
    Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. &quot;Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building,&quot; he said. &quot;There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out.&quot;
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. "Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building," he said. "There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out."
    Hide Caption
    22 of 23
    The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea activated a &quot;major emergency plan&quot; in response to the blaze.
    Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
    The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea activated a "major emergency plan" in response to the blaze.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 23
    41 london fire40 london fire 061429 london fire25 london fire38 london fire 061424 london fire30 london fire39 london fire 061434 london fire31 london fire32 london fire08 london fire37 london fire18 london fire - RESTRICTED16 london fire - RESTRICTED36 london fire06 london fire 14 london fire 12 london fire15 london fire - RESTRICTED13 london fire 10 london fire11 london fire
    Police have spoken to at least one person each from 106 of the 129 apartments in the tower. Based on those conversations, they believe there are 18 people who must be presumed dead.
    Read: 'Grenfell changes everything'
    That leaves 23 apartments with no-one accounted for. "We assume that sadly no one from any of those flats survived," he said.
    Cundy added that specialist officers have started a search by hand that will involve going through 15.5 tons of debris on each floor to find remains still in the tower.

    Task force

    The announcement comes on the day the British government appointed a task force to take over parts of the Kensington and Chelsea local council in response to its admitted failings in the wake of the tragedy.
    London defiant after month of turmoil
    flaming june london glass pkg cnni_00000000

      JUST WATCHED

      London defiant after month of turmoil

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    London defiant after month of turmoil 09:43
    There has been widespread criticism of the council's lack of ability to deal with the situation, with leading figures resigning from their posts.
    "The scale of the recovery effort needed on the Lancaster West estate in the months to come cannot be underestimated," Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said Wednesday.
    Read: How the UK's tower block crisis has spread in one graphic
    "I want to help the council meet that challenge," he added.
    "As well as providing that immediate support, we must have an eye to the future. This intervention is putting in place the foundations that will support the longer term recovery," he said.