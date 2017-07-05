London (CNN) British police say they have found the "last visible" human remains from inside Grenfell Tower, the 24-story building that was the site of last month's raging fire.

At least 80 people were killed in the June 14 disaster but police say only 21 of those have been formally identified.

Commander Stuart Cundy told reporters on Wednesday that police had "forensically recovered the last of the visible human remains."

JUST WATCHED Tower fire leaves lasting scars Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Tower fire leaves lasting scars 05:25

"Work in Grenfell Tower continues, seven days a week," Cundy said. "I do not want there to by any hidden victims of this tragedy."

Cundy said that although police had made 87 recoveries, the "catastrophic damage" inside the building means they do not equate to 87 people.

Read More