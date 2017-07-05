Story highlights Turkey's Foreign Ministry urges action, says the artwork is "a direct call for violence"

Art collective behind the installation says "dictators" aren't welcome at the G20 in Hamburg

(CNN) Turkey has condemned an activist art installation in Berlin that portrayed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was portrayed as a dictator, shortly before he was due to arrive in Germany for the G20 summit.

The work, in front of the German Chancellery, featured a banner with the faces of Erdogan, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz next to a sporty-looking black Mercedes, with the words "Do you want this car? Kill dictatorship."

It was staged Monday afternoon by an activist art collective, the Center for Political Beauty, known for its provocative -- but peaceful -- "interventions" on humanitarian themes.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry condemned what it said was "a new example of rising racism and xenophobia in the country" and urged Germany to take "all necessary measures" over the incident.

"The wording on the banner is a direct call for violence targeting the lives of the leaders whose photos are depicted on it," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said. "The fact that the German Police did not intervene in the matter despite their presence at the venue makes this incident even more grave."

