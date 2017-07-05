'Snowfall' wades into early days of crack cocaine

(CNN) The dirty business of drugs is a crowded neighborhood on television these days. Yet "Snowfall" carves out its own turf, delivering a potent cocktail garnished with elements of "The Wire," "Traffic" and "Narcos," as the early days of crack cocaine unfold from multiple perspectives.

It's 1983 in Los Angeles, where the abundant palm trees serve notice all that white powder isn't snow; rather, it's the riches associated with dealing coke, a high-risk exercise to say the least.

Co-created by director John Singleton ("Boyz N the Hood") with Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, the drama actually benefits from a relatively unknown cast, adding to the sense of verisimilitude around this spare, bleak drama.

The main threads feature Teddy (Carter Hudson), a CIA agent who teams up with a Contra soldier (Juan Javier Cardenas) as part of an operation to fund the Nicaraguan forces; Franklin (Damson Idris), whose boyish looks belie steely nerves, despite a mom (Michael Hyatt) who'd brain him if she knew what he was doing; and Gustavo (Sergio Peris-Mancheta), a Hispanic wrestler drawn into a dangerous scheme by the daughter (Emily Rios) of a menacing Mexican drug lord.

Like most FX fare (including "The Americans," which occupies the same time period), "Snowfall" pushes to the edge of premium cable boundaries -- introducing creative ways to ingest coke, or taking detours to a porn shoot or the gilded home of a ruthless Israeli dealer (Alon Moni Aboutboul).

Read More