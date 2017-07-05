New Muppet promotes education, gender equity in Afghanistan

Story highlights Zeerak is the younger brother of Zari, Sesame Street's first Afghan Muppet

"Baghch-e-Simsim" has reached 3.1 million kids aged 3 to 7 in Afghanistan

(CNN) There's a new Muppet in town on "Sesame Street," and he's promoting gender equity.

His name is Zeerak, he's 4, and he is the younger brother of Zari, Sesame Street's first Afghan Muppet. Both characters are featured on "Baghch-e-Simsim" ("Sesame Garden"), the Afghan co-production of the long-running children TV show.

Zeerak is described as an "adorable orange Muppet" who wears glasses and regional Afghan clothing. His name means "smart" and "talented" in both of Afghanistan's official languages, Pashto and Dari.

Both he and Zari, introduced in 2016, are intended to show young people in Afghanistan, where women's rights have deteriorated under the Taliban, that girls can be as heroic as boys.

Zari is an eager and curious 6-year-old who does well in school. Last season she was featured in segments that focused on girls' empowerment, national identity, physical health and social and emotional well-being, according to the Sesame Workshop , which produces the show.

