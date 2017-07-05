Breaking News

Kelly Clarkson is not here for your body shaming

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:10 AM ET, Wed July 5, 2017

Singer Kelly Clarkson has seen her weight fluctuate over the years. The Internet had a great deal to say after she didn't immediately shed the weight after the birth of her daughter in 2014. "I don't obsess about my weight, which is probably one of the reasons why other people have such a problem with it," she told Redbook. In July she responded to a Twitter troll who called her fat by tweeting "and still f***ing awesome."
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
After being called out for her apparent weight gain, Rihanna posted a meme showing rapper Gucci Mane at two different body weights with the caption, "If you can't handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane you don't deserve me at m 2017 Gucci Mane."
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland posted a note on social media to refute speculation she has an eating disorder. The actress said she's been having a health challenge and lost muscle tone as she's been unable to work out.
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
"Modern Family" star Ariel Winter has taken on those who have body shamed her for everything from the size of her breasts to how she dresses.
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Singer Lady Gaga posted a message on her Instagram account regarding comments about her body during her NFL Super Bowl 51 halftime show. "I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too," she wrote.
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
"Dancing with the Stars" contestant Amber Rose said she felt body shamed by judge Julianne Hough during her week 3 performance. Rose is shown here with co-host Tom Bergeron and partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Some fans have criticized plus-size model Ashley Graham for losing weight after she posted new images on her Instagram account in July.
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Actress Rebel Wilson has gone a step beyond worrying about those who criticize her for her weight: She's found fame playing "Fat Amy" in the "Pitch Perfect" films. But as proud as she is of her look, Wilson told Marie Claire U.K. she doesn't do nude scenes.
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Singer Meghan Trainor pulled the music video for her song "Me Too" after it debuted in May because her waist had been altered to make her appear thinner.
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
British model Iskra Lawrence had a creative, and cheeky, response this month to a commenter who called her a "fat cow" on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself wearing lingerie and surrounded by bags of potato chips, followed by a slow-motion Instagram video of her eating a chip and then making an obscene gesture to the camera.
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Amy Schumer recently posted an Instagram photo that she said was of Glamour magazine including her with plus-size performers. It's not the first time she's been categorized as such. In February 2015, she shot back at a critic who accused her of being overweight by posing topless in her underwear. In June, she accepted a Glamour Award in London and said in her speech, "I'm probably like 160 pounds right now, and I can catch a d*** whenever I want. That's the truth. It's not a problem."
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
In March, "Prison Break" star Wentworth Miller used a body-shaming meme as an opportunity to educate about depression and suicide.
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Susan Sarandon's cleavage got a lot of attention at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Actress Tia Mowry said in December that she has been the subject of negative comments on Instagram since gaining weight. Questions about whether she is pregnant amount to body-shaming, she said.
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Gigi Hadid is not letting negative comments about her appearance get to her. The model, center, posted an open letter on social media to trolls, saying, "Your mean comments don't make me want to change my body."
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Designer, author and former star of "The Hills" Lauren Conrad announced that her website will no longer use terminology associated with body-shaming.
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
In 2013, one critic called actress Melissa McCarthy a "female hippo" in a review of her film "Identity Thief." "We have to stop categorizing and judging women based on their bodies," McCarthy wrote in a recent Instagram post.
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Actress Lily James was the subject of some negative chatter after photos surfaced of her as a wasp-waisted Cinderella in early 2015. The actress said she is naturally small, and "I'm so healthy."
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
In 2014, actress Emma Stone told USA Today, "I've seen a lot of comments that say, 'Eat a sandwich' or 'She looks sick.' I've been looking at myself in the mirror being mean to myself. I'm not sick. I eat sandwiches."
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Actress Jennifer Lawrence has been accused of being overweight and in 2013 told Barbara Walters, "I just think it should be illegal to call somebody fat on TV."
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Cracks about Kerry Washington being too thin have hit the "Scandal" star, as People reported that she told Essence in 2007 that she has struggled with eating disorders. "I used food as a way to cope. There was a lot of guilt and a lot of shame."
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Nicole Richie went from Paris Hilton's thicker sidekick to a very thin fashionista. In 2006, she told Vanity Fair, "I know I'm too thin right now, so I wouldn't want any young girl looking at me and saying, 'That's what I want to look like.' "
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
E!'s Giuliana Rancic told People that a cancer-suppressing drug she has to take after a double mastectomy in 2011 is responsible for her small frame. "I'm sorry that some people think I'm disgustingly skinny, as they put it, but there's nothing I can do. I'm lucky that I even have the type of cancer that reacts to the medicine," she said.
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Singer and actress Jessica Simpson seems to alternate between being accused of being too big and too small.
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Most women would kill to look like model Kate Upton, but one blogger wrote that the Sports Illustrated cover girl has "Huge thighs, NO waist, big fat floppy boobs, terrible body definition -- she looks like a squishy brick."
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
After "Fast & Furious" actress Gal Gadot was cast as Wonder Woman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," the Internet immediately started buzzing that she was too skinny for the role. The actress reportedly responded, "I represent the Wonder Women of the new world."
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Women aren't the only ones body-shamed. After friends encouraged actor Val Kilmer to post a photo of his weight loss, he took to Facebook to say, "Can't win in this crazy town. Too heavy for too many years and now gossip says, too thin!"
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Actress Keira Knightley once told Elle UK that she has been called "anorexic."
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Kelly Osbourne not only got fat-shamed before losing weight, she was accused of fat shaming singer Christina Aguilera during an episode of E!'s "Fashion Police."
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
In 2014, Cosmopolitan asked whether Gabourey Sidibe is "the Most Fat-Shamed Actress in Hollywood."
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
In April 2015, actress Tara Reid tweeted to the media to "stop bullying" her about her weight, as she says she is a "skinny girl."
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Reality star Khloe Kardashian has endured harsh commentary, including being called the "fat Kardashian." These days, she's slimmed down and silenced critics.
Photos: Celebs who have been body-shamed
Story highlights

  • The singer shut down a Twitter troll
  • She's talked before about being body shamed

(CNN)Troll Kelly Clarkson at your own risk.

The Grammy-winning singer shut down a Twitter user who had something to say about her weight.
It started Tuesday when Clarkson tweeted a note of thanks to service members in honor of the 4th of July holiday.
    "Thank u 2 every person in service 4 protecting all of us and cheers to every person who fought for us to experience freedom & independence," Clarkson wrote.
    A troll commented "You're fat" in response.
    The new "Voice" coach shot back with a tweet saying "and still f***ing awesome."
    Clarkson's followers loved it.
    "I'm sure she'll cry about being fat while shining her Grammys and counting her money," one supporter tweeted. "Haters need to get a life."
    It's not the first time the celeb has been a target for criticism about her size.
    Two years ago, Clarkson reportedly laughed it off after British personality Katie Hopkins tweeted negative comments about her weight.
    The singer later told Ellen DeGeneres that she's been dealing with such remarks since before she won the first season of "American Idol."
    "Yeah, I was the biggest girl on ['American Idol'] too," Clarkson said. "And I wasn't big, but people would call me big because I was the biggest one on 'Idol,' and I've kind of always gotten that."