(CNN) Troll Kelly Clarkson at your own risk.

The Grammy-winning singer shut down a Twitter user who had something to say about her weight.

It started Tuesday when Clarkson tweeted a note of thanks to service members in honor of the 4th of July holiday.

"Thank u 2 every person in service 4 protecting all of us and cheers to every person who fought for us to experience freedom & independence," Clarkson wrote.

A troll commented "You're fat" in response.

