Lady Gaga supports Ed Sheeran's Twitter exit

(CNN) Ed Sheeran sounds like he's done with Twitter, and he has at least one famous defender.

Lady Gaga took to Instagram to offer support for Sheeran, writing that her fellow singer "deserves all our love and respect like all humans do."

"I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean," Gaga wrote in a caption of a picture of her and Sheeran. "No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top."

What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED @teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity. A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

"I go on it and there's nothing but people saying mean things," he said. "Twitter's a platform for that."

