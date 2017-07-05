'Hawaii Five-0' actor breaks silence on exit after pay equity battle

(CNN) Actor Daniel Dae Kim has broken his silence on his exit from "Hawaii Five-0."

In a note posted to Facebook , the actor expressed thanks to the show's producers and network, CBS, despite a rumored battle over pay equity that led to his and co-star Grace Park's exit from the show.

"Though I made myself available to come back, CBS and I weren't able to agree to terms on a new contract, so I made the difficult choice not to continue," wrote Kim, who was on the show for seven seasons.

"I'm so sorry we won't be continuing this journey together," he added.

Kim and Park's exits were announced last week and came after the two were offered new salary contracts that were 10-15% less than what series stars Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan are paid, according to Variety

Read More