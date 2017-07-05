Celine Dion gets naked for Vogue

Story highlights Vogue posted several photos of the singer

She said "The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes"

(CNN) Celine Dion is known for penchant for haute couture, but her latest look is extremely stripped down.

Included in series of Instagram posts by Vogue magazine is a photo of the singer baring it all.

Dion is shown nude, sitting in a chair, arms folded as she holds a white garment.

"Here's a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current "mini-tour" of Europe)," the caption read. "She performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers)."

The lengthy caption went on to explain that as per the singer's instructions, fashion houses "send teams to Nevada" for fittings, before the garments are ultimately finished by Dion's private atelier.