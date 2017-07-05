Story highlights Common interests around North Korea are helping to bring Moscow and Beijing together

Moscow (CNN) With another crisis looming on the Korean Peninsula, it's extraordinary how old rivals Russia and China are -- yet again -- speaking with a single voice.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping just had a summit in Moscow at which the countries issued a joint statement, articulating a common peace plan for the peninsula, and together condemning US militarization in the region.

Indeed, Russia and China have common interests there.

Both share a land border with North Korea and have diplomatic relations with Pyongyang.

But, above all, both are desperate to check US ambitions in their backyards.

