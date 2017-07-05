Story highlights Hanoi's department of transport wants to ban motorbikes in the city

They're a common sight and are blamed for congestion and pollution

(CNN) Lien Nguyen owns "I Love Hue Tour," an all-female-run motorbike company in the heart of Hanoi.

The entrepreneur's business takes at least a dozen tourists around the Vietnamese capital every day, by way of the city's staple mode of transportation.

But all that could change in a few short years.

The Department of Transportation of Hanoi, a city of over 5 million motorbikes and 7 million people, has recently announced plans to ban all such bikes by 2030.

Citing environmental concerns and severe road congestion, the office released a statement describing an "alarming" increase in bikes in Hanoi.

