(CNN) Thomas Ruff is a photographer with an instantly recognizable style, one which you can see referenced in fashion magazines, galleries and Tumblr accounts the world over. His famous "Portraits" series, which he began in the '80s, has become an important touchstone for modern photography, with it's harsh, almost institutional style.

The series -- in which Ruff depicted his bohemian Dusseldorf circle in a vacant style -- was born in divided, paranoid, pre-unification Germany he grew up in. The images were a long way from the glossy photography of the era, and look as if they might have been pulled from a Stasi surveillance database. For Ruff, the theme of totalitarianism fed into both his work and daily life.

"I started them in 1981, and all of us had read George Orwell's '1984,'" he said over the phone from Germany. "In a way, my first portraits are a way of looking back into Big Brother's camera, the one that is always looking at you."

But despite the success of the portraits and subsequent series with a similar aesthetic, Ruff has been taking his work in a new direction recently. He's moved away from taking people's photographs, looking instead to images from American magazines of the '50s and '60s, first focusing on news clippings about the space race and sci-fi, before moving to press photos of golden-age Hollywood actresses, initially attracted to their "strangeness or absurdity."

