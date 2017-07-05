(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- North Korea launched a new kind of missile, classified by US intelligence officials as the country's first intercontinental ballistic missile (you can watch footage here). The world largely remains split over what to do about the rogue nation.
-- The anticipation is swirling before President Trump's G20 trip, and chances that he'll foster newly warm relationships with European leaders are low. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host the summit, which will focus on climate change, free trade and the press -- and many other issues Trump and G20 nations disagree on. Merkel is already criticizing Trump's trade policy.
-- Two Venezuelan lawmakers were reportedly injured in clashes between supporters of President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition on Venezuela's Independence Day.
-- During the July Fourth recess, Republican senators got to hear from their constituents about the health care bill.
-- GOP Rep. Clay Higgins posted a video of himself personally reflecting at a concentration camp in Poland. The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial tweeted this in response: "Everyone has the right to personal reflections. However, inside a former gas chamber, there should be mournful silence. It's not a stage."
-- Passengers flying to the United States from Dubai and Istanbul no longer have to pack laptops and tablets in their luggage, because the electronics ban was lifted on Wednesday.
-- British police said they found the "last visible" human remains inside Grenfell Tower (Remember, the 24-story building was the site of a fire killing at least 80 people in June). Only 21 of those killed in the blaze have been identified.
-- A New York police officer and mother of three was fatally shot while she was on duty in a patrol car in the Bronx. The suspect was shot and killed by police in the "unprovoked attack."
-- Volvo announced all of its cars will be partially electric by 2019, soon making its traditional gas-only cars vintage. The Swedish automaker is the first carmaker to go all in on electric and hybrid production. But not so fast, Volvo -- gas cars aren't going away anytime soon.
-- In what could be a world first, a Canadian baby has been given a health card without a sex designation.