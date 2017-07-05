(CNN) Clashes erupted Wednesday outside Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas between supporters of embattled President Nicolas Maduro and opposition lawmakers.

The Independence Day clashes are the latest outbreak of violence in a country struggling with a deepening economic crisis and sometimes bloody street protests demanding a change of government.

National Assembly vice president and opposition leader, Freddy Guevara, told CNN Español that lawmakers Armando Armas and Américo de Grazia were injured in the confrontation with Maduro loyalists.

Opposition lawmakers were physically pushed around last week at the National Assembly by the national guard, which is controlled by Maduro.