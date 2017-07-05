Breaking News

Lawmakers reportedly hurt in clashes at Venezuelan National Assembly

Updated 12:50 PM ET, Wed July 5, 2017

Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro storm the National Assembly building in Caracas on Wednesday.
(CNN)Clashes erupted Wednesday outside Venezuela's National Assembly in Caracas between supporters of embattled President Nicolas Maduro and opposition lawmakers.

The Independence Day clashes are the latest outbreak of violence in a country struggling with a deepening economic crisis and sometimes bloody street protests demanding a change of government.
National Assembly vice president and opposition leader, Freddy Guevara, told CNN Español that lawmakers Armando Armas and Américo de Grazia were injured in the confrontation with Maduro loyalists.
Opposition lawmakers were physically pushed around last week at the National Assembly by the national guard, which is controlled by Maduro.