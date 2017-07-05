Venezuelan mothers fight for survival

Story highlights Women and children flocking to Colombian border in desperate need of medical care

Three women describe what it's like to seek help at the border

Cúcuta, Colombia (CNN) Coming across the border from Venezuela to Colombia, people have been forced to abandon their country as they search for any means of survival. It's a meltdown fueled by the highest inflation rate in the world, ongoing unrest and violent street protests.

Women and children are flocking to the Colombian border town of Cúcuta, in desperate need of medical care, food and shelter. Mothers sometimes leave some of their children behind to be looked after by fathers and other family members. Pregnant women make treacherous, daylong journeys to seek medical care. Others have abandoned their normal lives to make sure their children will have a meal the next day.

The Venezuelan government intimidates and restricts the media in Venezuela, taking CNN en Español off the air. The government tightly controls visas for foreign journalists including CNN, arresting those who report from inside the country without proper permits.

But CNN was able to learn the stories of three of the women seeking help at the border.

Rosmary Suarez

From a needle to a robe, I would have to buy it all [in Venezuela]. Here [in Colombia], they don't ask me for anything.

