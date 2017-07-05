Venezuelan mothers fight for survival

Story highlights
- Women and children flocking to Colombian border in desperate need of medical care
- Three women describe what it's like to seek help at the border
Cúcuta, Colombia (CNN)Coming across the border from Venezuela to Colombia, people have been forced to abandon their country as they search for any means of survival. It's a meltdown fueled by the highest inflation rate in the world, ongoing unrest and violent street protests.
Women and children are flocking to the Colombian border town of Cúcuta, in desperate need of medical care, food and shelter. Mothers sometimes leave some of their children behind to be looked after by fathers and other family members. Pregnant women make treacherous, daylong journeys to seek medical care. Others have abandoned their normal lives to make sure their children will have a meal the next day.
The Venezuelan government intimidates and restricts the media in Venezuela, taking CNN en Español off the air. The government tightly controls visas for foreign journalists including CNN, arresting those who report from inside the country without proper permits.
But CNN was able to learn the stories of three of the women seeking help at the border.
Rosmary Suarez
Suarez, 27, left her hometown of Valencia, Venezuela, In March during the second trimester of her pregnancy. When she told friends and family she was pregnant, they suggested an abortion because of "the situation in Venezuela," she tells CNN. Suarez decided against one, and instead made the bus journey to Colombia. The day she made the decision to have her second child and leave Venezuela, she also made the decision to leave behind her 7-year-old son. If she has her baby in Venezuela, she says, she would have needed to bring a kit of medical supplies to the hospital, including gloves and gowns for the medical staff to care for her. She can't afford to buy the kit, she says.
Gloria Guttierez
The day Guttierez left Merida, it was the first trip she had made out of Venezuela. Initially, the mother of six was filled with hope as she crossed the border into Colombia with three of her children. Taken in by a local Catholic church, the family lives in a refugee shelter with little more than what they were able to bring over to Colombia. Unable to work because of her undocumented status and with three children to mind, Guttierez spends her days in the shelter with other women in her situation. One day soon, she will take the children back to Venezuela and return to Colombia alone to make ends meet for her family.
Aida Martinez
It took Martinez a day and a half to make the bus journey to Cúcuta -- with her three children in tow -- from her Caribbean hometown of Puerto Cabello. Just one week into their new lives in Colombia, they pay someone $30 a month to rent a room for the family of four. They keep a roof over their heads by selling lollipops on the streets of Cúcuta's city center. On a good day, the family makes up to $10. A proud woman, Martinez says she does not want her children on the streets begging, but it is better than starving. A group of teenagers walk past and buy the two older girls Popsicles. "I eat every day in Colombia," Martinez's oldest daughter, Gabriella says with a smile.