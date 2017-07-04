Jurassic-era crocodiles had T. rex teeth

Story highlights Razana, a giant crocodile relative from the Jurassic period, had teeth larger than a T. rex

(CNN) One of the top predators of the Jurassic period wasn't a dinosaur but a bone-crushing giant crocodile with the serrated teeth of a T. rex, according to a new study in the journal PeerJ.

Razanandrongobe sakalavae, known as "Razana," was 23 feet long and weighed between 1,760 and 2,200 pounds. Powerfully muscled, Razana had deep, massive jaws and strong teeth like fangs for crunching through tendons and bones.

Given where the fossil evidence was collected in Madagascar, Razana was at the top of the food chain 170 million years ago, during the Middle Jurassic period. This period is still poorly documented in the fossil record, the researchers said.

Simone Maganuco, left, and Cristiano Dal Sasso showcase some of Razana's skull bones.

Based on isolated teeth and a bone fragment, the new genus and species was first described by Italian paleontologists in 2006. More cranial fossils were discovered and have enabled the paleontologists -- Simone Maganuco, Cristiano Dal Sasso and Giovanni Pasini -- to answer the questions from that first paper with new research.

In 2006, they didn't know whether Razana was a dinosaur similar to Tyrannosaurus rex or an unknown relative of crocodiles. The new fossils showed key features that classify Razana as a crocodile relative, such as nostrils facing to the front of the snout, lower jaw formation and a bony palate, as well as teeth and teeth sockets that expanded sideways.

A reconstruction of Razana's jaw.

