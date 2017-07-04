Story highlights A Michigan homeowner just wanted to get rid of the wasps in his garage

(CNN) It's perfectly reasonable to see a bug and feel the need to wipe it off the face of the earth with hellfire.

Actually setting a fire, though, is usually not part of the plan.

Mike Tingley from Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, presumably didn't intend to burn his stand-alone garage to the ground Monday night.

His solution? Set off a smoke bomb inside the structure.

