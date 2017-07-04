HIV-positive school aide, coach accused of sexually assaulting boys

Story highlights Carlos Bell accused of sexually assaulting at least seven boys, mostly of middle school age

Bell removed from school aide and coaching jobs in December when investigation began

(CNN) An HIV-positive former Maryland school aide and track coach has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting several students and recording some of the abuse on video, including on school property, authorities said.

Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, of Waldorf is accused of assaulting at least seven boys, mostly of middle school age, Charles County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said.

Bell was arrested at his home Friday following a six-month investigation. A grand jury indicted him Friday on felony charges of child pornography production and misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault. An investigation continues, and more charges could be filed, the sheriff's office said.

Some of the boys have been tested for HIV, and others are expected to be tested soon, Richardson said. Police are so far not aware of any tests that have come back positive.

