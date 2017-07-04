Why did Illinois kidnapping suspect attend rally for victim?

Story highlights Kidnapping suspect Brendt Christensen attended a rally for alleged victim

Christensen is scheduled to make his second court appearance Wednesday

(CNN) It's the latest twist in a haunting kidnapping case that so far has left many painful questions unanswered for the family of a missing Illinois university student.

The man who is accused of kidnapping Yingying Zhang attended a vigil for her the day before he was arrested in the case, authorities said.

Suspect Brendt Christensen can be seen in a photograph taken by CNN's Kaylee Hartung. He is leaning against a railing behind hundreds of students and community members who gathered to support her on Thursday on the campus where she was last seen. Christensen was arrested Friday and has been charged with kidnapping. Zhang is still missing.

Christensen has been charged but not tried or convicted in the case.

But if -- as authorities claim -- he is her kidnapper, why would Christensen attend a vigil for his victim? In fact, that would not be so unusual. There is no shortage of examples of people who were found guilty of heinous crimes behaving in very a similar manner.