Photos: Americans celebrate the Fourth of July

Americans celebrate the Fourth of July
NASA astronauts Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson celebrate the Fourth of July from the International Space Station. Fischer shared this photo on social media and said, "We sometimes have issues standing up straight, but we have no problems at all showing our American pride-Happy 4th!"
Competitive eaters take part in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York. Joey Chestnut, center, won the annual competition for the 10th time in 11 years. He ate a record 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes.
Girl Scout Hana Cho tests out a horn prior to a July Fourth parade in Santa Monica, California.
People gather for a July Fourth parade in Washington.
Baseball star Bryce Harper wears patriotic shoes during a Major League game in Washington.
Deb Settle, left, comes up for air while competing in the Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest in Key West, Florida. The competition was staged as the Florida Keys' answer to New York's hot dog eating contest.
People carry a giant American flag during the parade in Santa Monica.
A woman pauses among American flags that were planted at the reflecting pools of the 9/11 Memorial in New York.
A 15-foot-tall Uncle Sam marches in a parade in Sacramento, California.