Local lore goes that around May 1976, a drag queen named Teri Warren was denied service at an establishment in a more posh and conservative section of the island because he was in full drag. That inspired others to dress in drag and "invade" the harbor to stand up for themselves. Here are some of Warren's looks in the late 1980s, as documented in Lorraine Michels' book: "The Invasion of the Pines: 40 Years of Fun, Frolic & Fantasy, 1976-2015."