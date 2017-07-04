Breaking News

The Invasion of the Pines

By Jessica Moskowitz, CNN

Updated 6:36 PM ET, Tue July 4, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Drag queens party on the top of a boat during &quot;The Invasion of the Pines&quot; on Tuesday, July 4. The event has taken place in Fire Island Pines, New York, on every Fourth of July since 1976.
Photos: The Invasion of the Pines
Drag queens party on the top of a boat during "The Invasion of the Pines" on Tuesday, July 4. The event has taken place in Fire Island Pines, New York, on every Fourth of July since 1976.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Thom Hansen, 63, is also known as the drag queen Panzi, who was the master of ceremonies this year.
Photos: The Invasion of the Pines
Thom Hansen, 63, is also known as the drag queen Panzi, who was the master of ceremonies this year.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
A rainbow flag and the American flag fly on Fire Island during the event.
Photos: The Invasion of the Pines
A rainbow flag and the American flag fly on Fire Island during the event.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Homecoming Queen Ginger Mint, at center in the red hair, waves to the crowd as a boat approaches the dock. Her entourage was dressed in a Studio 54 theme.
Photos: The Invasion of the Pines
Homecoming Queen Ginger Mint, at center in the red hair, waves to the crowd as a boat approaches the dock. Her entourage was dressed in a Studio 54 theme.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
The boat approaches the Pines harbor.
Photos: The Invasion of the Pines
The boat approaches the Pines harbor.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Ginger Snap poses during a pre-party.
Photos: The Invasion of the Pines
Ginger Snap poses during a pre-party.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Local lore goes that around May 1976, a drag queen named Teri Warren was denied service at an establishment in a more posh and conservative section of the island because he was in full drag. That inspired others to dress in drag and &quot;invade&quot; the harbor to stand up for themselves. Here are some of Warren&#39;s looks in the late 1980s, as documented in Lorraine Michels&#39; book: &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/stonewallmuseum/photos/gm.548495995299670/872440232825406/?type=3&amp;theater&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;The Invasion of the Pines: 40 Years of Fun, Frolic &amp;amp; Fantasy, 1976-2015.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The Invasion of the Pines
Local lore goes that around May 1976, a drag queen named Teri Warren was denied service at an establishment in a more posh and conservative section of the island because he was in full drag. That inspired others to dress in drag and "invade" the harbor to stand up for themselves. Here are some of Warren's looks in the late 1980s, as documented in Lorraine Michels' book: "The Invasion of the Pines: 40 Years of Fun, Frolic & Fantasy, 1976-2015."
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Drag queens arrive for the event in 1979.
Photos: The Invasion of the Pines
Drag queens arrive for the event in 1979.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Drag performers impress spectators in 2011. You can also see more images in Susan Kravitz&#39;s book &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.mascaramirthmayhem.com/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Mascara, Mirth &amp;amp; Mayhem: Independence Day on Fire Island.&quot; &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The Invasion of the Pines
Drag performers impress spectators in 2011. You can also see more images in Susan Kravitz's book "Mascara, Mirth & Mayhem: Independence Day on Fire Island."
Hide Caption
9 of 9
07 invasion of the pines event02 invasion of the pines event01 invasion of the pines event03 invasion of the pines event04 invasion of the pines event06 invasion of the pines event02 Invasion of the Pines RESTRICTEDinvasion of the pines 1979 Invastion of the pines on the dock 2011
See photos from "The Invasion of the Pines," which takes place every Fourth of July in Fire Island Pines, New York.