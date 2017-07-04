Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Drag queens party on the top of a boat during "The Invasion of the Pines" on Tuesday, July 4. The event has taken place in Fire Island Pines, New York, on every Fourth of July since 1976.
Thom Hansen, 63, is also known as the drag queen Panzi, who was the master of ceremonies this year.
A rainbow flag and the American flag fly on Fire Island during the event.
Homecoming Queen Ginger Mint, at center in the red hair, waves to the crowd as a boat approaches the dock. Her entourage was dressed in a Studio 54 theme.
The boat approaches the Pines harbor.
Ginger Snap poses during a pre-party.
Local lore goes that around May 1976, a drag queen named Teri Warren was denied service at an establishment in a more posh and conservative section of the island because he was in full drag. That inspired others to dress in drag and "invade" the harbor to stand up for themselves. Here are some of Warren's looks in the late 1980s, as documented in Lorraine Michels' book: "The Invasion of the Pines: 40 Years of Fun, Frolic & Fantasy, 1976-2015."