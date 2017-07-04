Story highlights FetLife says its members have shared more than 30 million photos and videos

The site's "about" page gives physical addresses in Canada and Cyprus

(CNN) It bills itself as "like Facebook, but run by kinksters."

It claims to have almost 6 million members. And it's suddenly in the spotlight because of the recent disappearance of a Chinese graduate student at the University of Illinois.

It is FetLife, a website for bondage and kink fans. The FBI says suspect Brendt Christensen visited a FetLife forum called "Abduction 101" before kidnapping Yingying Zhang on June 9 in Urbana.

She remains missing and is believed dead. Christensen was arrested Friday but has yet to enter a plea.

Brendt Christensen, in a photo posted to Facebook April 12.

FetLife has not commented publicly about the case. The site has not responded to multiple emails sent by CNN.

Read More