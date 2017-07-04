(CNN) It was a telltale sign the party was coming to an end: The police showed up.

But when cops in Asheville, North Carolina, responded to a complaint about a giant slip-and-slide that had been set up for a Fourth of July block party, they did the unexpected: They took a ride themselves.

Resident Katlen Joyce Smith said one of the local dads decided to build a slip-and-slide for the neighborhood kids to enjoy during the annual block party.

In the middle of the party, two officers showed up. They had received a complaint from one of the neighbors that the DIY water slide was blocking the road, Asheville police said.

"When the police came, they quickly realized that wasn't the case and asked if they could take a turn," Smith said.

Read More