Chris Christie's beach outing becomes a cheeky meme

Story highlights Pics of the New Jersey governor's beach outing are a Photoshop phenomenon

Christie appears in photos of intergalactic beaches, Forrest Gump's bench and the Oval Office

(CNN) There may not be a more American way to celebrate Independence Day than with a wave of Chris Christie memes.

The New Jersey governor spent time relaxing on the beach over the holiday weekend, which wouldn't usually seem that out of the ordinary. But Christie had closed his state's beaches to the public after the New Jersey government shut down two days earlier.

A journalist flew overhead and snapped some photos of the governor chilling on the shore with his family, completely alone on a sandy landscape devoid of other beachgoers.

And Twitter, land of the free and home of the country's meme geniuses, knew exactly how to respond.

Chris Christie: From Here to Eternity pic.twitter.com/Rxf6uZhjLW — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) July 3, 2017

In one magnificent news cycle, the governor traveled across worlds and through time.