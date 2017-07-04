Thoroughbred pricing: The economics of a Derby winner

Story highlights Thoroughbred racehorses can cost over $10m

Epsom, UK (CNN) A good thoroughbred racehorse is no small investment — colts sired by past champions can cost over $10 million.

A combination of factors, including age, anatomy and racing pedigree, are evaluated as owners seek a stake in the next Secretariat, Citation or American Pharoah -- Triple Crown winners of world renown.

As Britain's richest horse race, the Epsom Derby is particularly influential within the blood stock world.

"It's the source of all derbies," says Dermot Farrington, a prominent agent with decades of experience in the international racing industry. "Every derby after this one is secondary, you have to say."