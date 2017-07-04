Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting

Story highlights Trump and Putin will sit down for an official bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg on Friday

(CNN) President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will sit down for an official bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg on Friday rather than an informal pull-aside meeting.

The meeting, confirmed by both the White House and the Kremlin on Tuesday, will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders and the first official bilateral meeting between a US and Russian president in nearly two years.

The meeting comes amid ongoing tensions between the two countries stemming from Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election, its annexation of Ukrainian territory and its support of the Syrian regime.

"It is planned as a fully-fledged, 'seated' meeting," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton also confirmed that the two leaders will sit down together Friday for a bilateral meeting.

