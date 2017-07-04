Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting

Story highlights Trump and Putin will sit down for an official bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg on Friday

The meeting will be the first official bilateral meeting between a US and Russian president in nearly two years

(CNN) President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will sit down for an official bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg on Friday, rather than an informal pull-aside meeting.

The meeting, confirmed by both the White House and the Kremlin on Tuesday, will be the first official bilateral meeting between a US and Russian president in nearly two years and comes amid ongoing tensions between the two countries.

"It is planned as a fully-fledged, 'seated' meeting," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, according to the state-run TASS news agency.