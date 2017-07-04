Maine governor signs budget, ends state government shutdown

Story highlights Maine's state government shutdown ends after budget signed

State went into civil emergency state after Legislature failed to sign budget last week

(CNN) The three-day government shutdown in Maine ended early Tuesday morning after Gov. Paul LePage signed a new budget, according to a statement from his office.

The shutdown had closed all non-emergency government functions, prompting protests from state employees in Augusta.

LePage had declared a state of civil emergency in the absence of an approved biennial budget by the state Legislature. That civil emergency state began July 1 after the Legislature failed to sign a budget into law by June 30, the last day of Maine's fiscal year.

LePage, a Republican, submitted his budget to the Legislature in January. Expecting a budget standoff, he signed an executive order Friday directing state departments and agencies to take necessary steps for a state government shutdown.

But on Tuesday morning, LePage announced on Twitter: "The Maine state government shutdown is now over. Happy Fourth of July!"

Read More