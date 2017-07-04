US-backed forces breach wall in Raqqa

(CNN) The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) breached a wall surrounding the Old City of Raqqa on Monday, the US Central Command said in a statement describing developments in the last bastion of ISIS within Syria.

ISIS fighters were using the historic Rafiqah Wall as a fighting position and had planted mines and improvised explosive devices at several breaks in the wall, the Central Command (CENTCOM) statement said.

"Coalition forces supported the SDF advance into the most heavily fortified portion of Raqqa by opening two small gaps in the Rafiqah Wall that surrounds the Old City," CENTCOM said.

The Rafiqah Wall surrounds the Old City of Raqqa in the southeastern part of the city, according to Syrian state media. The wall is approximately 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) long, 3.8 meters (12.4 feet) high and 1 meter thick, Syrian state media reported in 2009. The Rafiqah wall is approximately 3 kilometers away from the city center.

"The portions targeted were 25-meter sections and will help preserve the remainder of the overall 2,500-meter wall," CENTCOM said. CENTCOM and the SDF did not specify which area of the wall was breached.

