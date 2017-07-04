Vatican hospital offers to take in baby Charlie Gard

Story highlights A Vatican-owned hospital offers to take in the terminally ill child

"We are ready to welcome their child," the hospital says, but London hospital says move can't be made

(CNN) A Vatican-owned pediatric hospital in Rome offered to take 11-month-old Charlie Gard into its care on Tuesday.

It's an effort to prevent doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London from turning off his life support and to allow his parents to be the ones making the decision on whether to do so.

Mariella Enoc, president of the Vatican's Bambino Gesu Children's Hospital, released a statement asking the director of the London hospital, where Charlie is staying, "to verify whether the health conditions exist to possibly transfer Charlie to our hospital."

"We know that this is a desperate case and, apparently, there is no effective therapy," Enoc said.

Charlie's mother, Connie Yates, has been in contact with Enoc, Bambino Gesu's press office told CNN.

Read More