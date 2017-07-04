Vatican hospital offers to take in baby Charlie Gard

Story highlights A Vatican-owned hospital offered to take in the terminally ill child

"We are ready to welcome their child," the hospital said

(CNN) A Vatican-owned pediatric hospital in Rome offered to take 10-month-old Charlie Gard into its care on Tuesday.

It's an effort to prevent doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London from turning off his life support and to allow his parents to be the ones making the decision on whether to do so.

Mariella Enoc, president of the Vatican's Bambino Gesu Children's Hospital, released a statement asking the director of the London hospital, where Charlie is staying, "to verify whether the health conditions exist to possibly transfer Charlie to our hospital."

"We know that this is a desperate case and, apparently, there is no effective therapy," Enoc said.

The offer comes after an extensive legal battle over the fate of Charlie, a terminally ill infant who has a rare genetic disease called mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome. It leads to weakened muscles and organ dysfunction, among other symptoms, with a poor prognosis for most patients.

