London (CNN) A manhunt is underway in London for a dangerous knifeman released from prison just a few months into his sentence due to a clerical court error.

Ralston Dodd, 25, was sentenced to nine years jail after he stabbed Jerrell Holland, 22, in the back three times in Islington, north London last September. However staff at the court misheard the judge and wrote down nine months instead of nine years.

Holland's lung was punctured and he nearly died in the attack that took place in broad daylight near on of London's trendiest shopping streets.

"Releases in error are extremely rare but we take any case very seriously. We are urgently investigating so we learn the lessons to prevent it happening again," the UK's Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

"Public protection is our priority. A warrant has been issued and police are pursuing the offender."

