(CNN) A truck crash involving a sleepy driver and 7,500 chickens caused chaos in Austria on Tuesday after the birds blocked part of a highway.

The accident occurred on the A1 highway near the city of Linz.

Firemen remove chicken and transport boxes from the highway.

The driver of the truck transporting the chickens admitted to falling into "a second-long sleep" during which he veered right and collided with a bridge pillar, Franz Rockenschaub, of Highway Police Inspection Haid, told CNN.

The chickens were set to be killed for food, having laid eggs for some time. The company behind the venture has not been named.

Some of the chickens made a break for freedom following the crash.

In the aftermath of the crash, some of the birds were exposed and made their break for freedom, escaping from the vehicle.

