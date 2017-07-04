Death toll in Pakistan tanker explosion passes 200

(CNN) The death toll of a massive tanker explosion in eastern Pakistan last month has reached 207, said Khawaja Salman Rafique, the Health Minister of Punjab province.

The truck, carrying 25,000 liters of fuel, crashed around Bahawalpur after veering off the road on June 25, along the 1,300 kilometer journey from the capital of Karachi to Lahore.

Within minutes, villagers assembled by the vehicle to collect leaking fuel. As crowds gathered, the truck caught fire and exploded, with flames engulfing hundreds of people.

An early death toll was reported at 153, but injuries have claimed over 50 more lives since the incident.

Pakistani paramedics bring a victim injured after an oil tanker caught fire following an accident on a highway in central Pakistan to a hospital in Multan on June 25, 2017.

Residents did not heed cautions from the driver or highway police, who advised them to stay far from the wrecked vehicle, authorities told state agency Associated Press of Pakistan

