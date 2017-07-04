US, China divided over how to deal with new North Korean ICBM threat

(CNN) A paradigm-changing North Korean missile test has left the United States and China split over how to deal with the aggressive rogue state.

While China and Russia have called for concessions on both sides, the US so far has made no public move to open talks, instead opting to engage in a renewed military show of force with its South Korean ally.

The country's state media claimed they had the power to now strike the American mainland with a nuclear warhead.

In a joint press statement issued by Russia and China, the two countries reiterated their call for North Korea to stop its missile and nuclear programs in exchange for the US and South Korea holding off on future large joint military drills.

However, within hours of the statement, the US and South Korea announced they'd held a new ballistic missile drill to counter "North Korea's destabilizing and unlawful actions."

The contrasting responses expose the diplomatic divisions over how to deal with an increasingly aggressive North Korea.

Speaking alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping at a Moscow press conference Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said both leaders wanted "peace and stability" on the Korean peninsula.

"It is very important to push forward our joint initiative on settling the Korean problem with a view of immediately freezing the ballistic missile strikes and also dealing with the US deployment of weapons in South Korea," he said.

Joe Cirincione, president of the Plowshare Fund , an organization working to stop nuclear proliferation, told CNN North Korean officials had previously expressed willingness in unofficial two-party talks to pause their weapons programs if US and South Korean exercises were suspended.

Tillerson: 'Global action' need to stop North Korea

The United States and South Korea regularly hold annual military drills in March and April which often provoke a fierce response from North Korea, often including missile launches and nuclear tests.

The latest United States and South Korea drills held Wednesday were designed to display both countries' own missile strength, Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson described the ICBM test as a "new escalation," The night before the drills commenced,US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson described the ICBM test as a "new escalation," adding "global action" would be needed to stop North Korea

"As we, along with others, have made clear, we will never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea," he said.

Cirincione said while the US drills were "legitimate," it was important for the US administration to begin negotiations with the North Koreans.

"There is no military option here. Even a limited military strike could escalate to a major war ... (We should) have talks about talks with no preconditions. This is what China and Russia and South Korea and Japan are urging us to do," he said.

No good options for US

Analysts told CNN there are very few good options for US President Donald Trump to deal with the North Korean threat.

"I think what we'll have to grapple with in Washington is that none of our tactics, or our levers, mean the same thing anymore," Mount added.

On Tuesday night, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council, which will be held on Wednesday afternoon.

Mount said although the Trump administration had repeatedly raised the possibility of negotiations, the US President could be unwilling to enter into long, messy negotiations.

"He likes simple, neat wins ... but there's no easy wins on the North Korean issue. Any agreement would be unsatisfying and prone to failure," he said.

Meanwhile any move towards confrontation could result in a North Korean strike on the neighboring South Korean capital of Seoul, analysts said, potentially killing millions of people.

"The inevitable end point will be that we do live with a nuclear North Korea with long-range missiles in some form. And it is only a matter of time until that bitter pill is swallowed in Washington," Euan Graham, director of the International Security Program at Sydney's Lowy Institute, told CNN.