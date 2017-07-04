Story highlights Exercise uses the Army Tactical Missile System and the Republic of Korea Hyunmoo Missile II

Action comes after North Korea claims to have made a successful test of a long-range missile

(CNN) United States Army and South Korean military personnel conducted a joint exercise to counteract North Korea's "destabilizing and unlawful actions," a statement from the US Army said.

The exercise used the Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, and the Republic of Korea Hyunmoo Missile II, which fired missiles into territorial waters of South Korea along the East Coast, according to the US Army statement.

"Together with the Republic of Korea, we conducted a combined exercise to show our precision fire capability," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement.

The action comes after North Korea claimed to have conducted its first successful test of a long-range missile that it says can "reach anywhere in the world." The Tuesday morning missile test reached a height of 2,802 kilometers (1,741 miles), according to state broadcaster Korea Central Television, which would be the highest altitude a North Korean missile had ever reached.

The country claimed it was an intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, which would put the United States on notice that Pyongyang could potentially hit the US mainland.

