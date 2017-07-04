China gives world rare look at aircraft carrier with Hong Kong port call

Story highlights The Liaoning is heading to Hong Kong amid 20th anniversary handover celebrations

The aircraft carrier symbolizes China's global military ambitions

(CNN) China's only operational aircraft carrier sails into Hong Kong this week, giving the world its first up-close look at the pride of China's navy.

The Liaoning will dock in Hong Kong on Saturday July 7, in one of the largest symbolic displays of Chinese military force in the former British territory since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Thousands of Hong Kong residents queued Monday for a chance to get one of 2,000 tickets being offered for tours on board the ship, which carries fighter jets and helicopters.

Beijing on Tuesday released new photos of China's only aircraft carrier conducting exercises on its way to Hong Kong -- a rare insight inside the usually secretive vessel.