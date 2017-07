(CNN) Happy Fourth of July! Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will sit down Friday for an official bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 rather than an informal pull-aside meeting.

-- North Korea claimed to conduct a successful test of a missile that it said could reach anywhere in the world. US officials are holding an unexpected meeting to discuss what options might be needed if it determined that North Korea conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test.

-- Forty-four states have refused the Trump administration's request for private voter information . The order comes months after Trump's claims that millions had voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election.