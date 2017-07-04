(CNN)Happy Fourth of July! Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will sit down Friday for an official bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 rather than an informal pull-aside meeting.
-- North Korea claimed to conduct a successful test of a missile that it said could reach anywhere in the world. US officials are holding an unexpected meeting to discuss what options might be needed if it determined that North Korea conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test.
-- Forty-four states have refused the Trump administration's request for private voter information. The order comes months after Trump's claims that millions had voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election.
-- Leaders from New Jersey and Maine on Monday reached budget agreements to end state shutdowns. (New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's beach outing amid his state's government shutdown became a cheeky meme.) The Illinois Senate approved a new budget package Tuesday, bringing the state closer to resolving its financial crisis.
-- A Vatican-owned pediatric hospital in Rome offered to take 10-month-old terminally ill Charlie Gard into its care in an effort to prevent doctors in a London hospital from turning off his life support.
-- The share prices of Amazon and other major tech companies appeared to go haywire on the eve of the holiday after a market data glitch.
-- The president of Fox Sports was ousted Monday amid an investigation into sexual harassment allegations. His attorney says "slanderous accusations" will be vigorously defended.
-- Joey Chestnut beat his own record at the 2017 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, winning the event after downing 72 hot dogs with buns in 10 minutes.
-- These chickens definitely didn't mean to cross the road. A sleepy truck driver and 7,500 chickens caused chaos on an Austrian highway.