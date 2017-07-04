Story highlights Omar Khadr was 15 when the United States took him into custody on an Afghan battlefield

He sued his home nation, Canada, saying it should have protected his rights

(CNN) A Canadian man who spent 10 years at Guantanamo Bay after fighting US troops in Afghanistan is getting more than $10 million and an apology from the Canadian government, according to Canadian media reports.

Omar Khadr, who was 15 at the time of his capture and is now 30, had sued the Canadian government for violating international law by allegedly not protecting its citizen and conspiring with his US captors, who he says abused him.

The Toronto Star reported he will receive less than the $20 million he was seeking but more than $10 million Canadian.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, when asked Tuesday about the settlement and the apology, said to CNN partner CBC News and other media: "There is a judicial process underway that has been underway for a number of years now and we are anticipating I think, a number of people are, the judicial process is coming to its conclusion."

Khadr's supporters note he was 15 when captured and say he should have been treated as a child soldier. They also point to alleged mistreatment while in custody at Guantanamo, where he was the youngest detainee. The US military has in the past denied any abuse.

