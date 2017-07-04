Breaking News

Sudanese author Bushra al-Fadil wins Caine Prize

Globalization and interconnected nature of today&#39;s society means that it is now easier than ever to access literature across borders. More and more contemporary African writers like Taiye Selasi, NoViolet Bulawayo and others are now being celebrated on the global literary stage.
Contemporary African Writers
Award-winning African blogger and social commentator Minna Salami describes it as an exciting time for writers. &quot;It&#39;s starting to become a bit more genre-specific, and also perhaps regionally it&#39;s becoming clearer that there are more voices from different regions in Africa -- whereas up until very recently &#39;African literature&#39; has been just been an overarching umbrella term used to describe any writing from an African person.&quot;
Contemporary African Writers
Nigerian author du jour, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has received international recognition since releasing &quot;Purple Hibiscus,&quot; &quot;Half of a Yellow Sun&quot; and more recently &quot;Americanah.&quot;
Contemporary African Writers
He joins an ever expanding list of popular African authors, such as Alain Mabanckou and Lauren Beukes, who are being celebrated across the world.
Contemporary African Writers
Lizzy Attree, director of the prestigious Caine Prize for African writing says: &quot;Africans are now telling their own stories and this side of Africa is opening the eyes of international readers who are seeing the continent in different lights as a consequence, not just as a place of war, disaster, genocide and famine, but one of hope, beauty, romance, tragedy, poverty, laughter, struggle, and upliftment.&quot;
Contemporary African Writers
Kenyan author and managing editor of the Kwani Trust&#39;s literary journal, Billy Kahora says the next step for writers is to continue diversifying into new genres and forms of storytelling. &quot;A lot of people now are very interested in afro-futurism -- a lot of sci-fi, a lot of fantasy, a lot of erotica, and then a lot of cross genre -- a kind of cross pollination of genre.&quot;
Contemporary African Writers
Shadreck Chikoti is one such writer from Malawi who is breaking traditional storytelling shackles and moving into the realms of fantasy. He tells CNN: &quot;I think it&#39;s high time we started writing what we really want. So science fiction, fantasy. We have to explore all these issues; we have to catch up with the world.&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/video/data/2.0/video/international/2014/07/25/spc-african-voices-shadreck-chikoti-a.cnn.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Watch the full African Voices interview with Chikoti here.&lt;/a&gt;
Contemporary African Writers
(CNN)Bushra al-Fadil, a Sudanese national, has won the 2017 Caine Prize for African Writing.

The 65-year-old emerged winner for his short story titled 'The Story of the Girl whose Birds Flew Away.'
It explores the lives of women in Sudan and the violence and harassment they face.
    The piece is published as part of a collection of short stories in "The Book of Khartoum - A city in short fiction".
    It was written in Arabic and translated by Max Shmookkler who will receive a share of the £10,000 ($13,000) prize money.
    Speaking at the ceremony in London Monday, Al-Fadil said: "This is important for me as I think countries in Africa -- particularly my own country of Sudan, need to do more to promote culture, literature and the arts."
    Bushra al-Fadil was chosen as the winner out of 148 entries from 22 African countries.
    The shortlist (from left): Magogodi oa Mphela Makhene, Chikodili Emelumadu, Bushra al-Fadil, Lesley Nneka Arimah, Arinze Ifeakandu.
    The Caine Prize for African Writing is regarded as Africa's leading literary award. It was started in 2000 and takes place annually to recognize Africa's best creative writers.
    The prize was named after English author, the late Sir Michael Caine, who was Chairman of the Booker Prize management committee for 25 years.
    After his death, friends and colleagues decided to establish the prize to be awarded annually in his memory.
    Bushra, who resides in Saudi Arabia, was a university professor before he was expelled from Sudan in the early 1990s for protesting against a military coup led by the current President Omar al-Bashir.
    He holds a PhD in Russian language and literature and has published four collections of short stories in Arabic.