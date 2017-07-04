Story highlights Sudanese author Bushra al-Fadil wins Caine Prize for short story

Caine Prize is Africa's leading literary award

(CNN) Bushra al-Fadil, a Sudanese national, has won the 2017 Caine Prize for African Writing.

The 65-year-old emerged winner for his short story titled 'The Story of the Girl whose Birds Flew Away.'

It explores the lives of women in Sudan and the violence and harassment they face.

The piece is published as part of a collection of short stories in "The Book of Khartoum - A city in short fiction".

It was written in Arabic and translated by Max Shmookkler who will receive a share of the £10,000 ($13,000) prize money.

