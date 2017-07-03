Suspect in U. of Illinois kidnapping attended rally for victim, officials say

Story highlights Kidnapping suspect Brendt Christensen makes his first court appearance

The FBI says his phone was linked to a forum about "Abduction 101"

Urbana, Illinois (CNN) The crowd of demonstrators who rallied behind Yingying Zhang's family included hundreds of students, professors and concerned strangers.

It also included the man suspected of kidnapping her, officials say.

photo taken by CNN's Kaylee Hartung at Thursday's rally shows Brendt Christensen, the man who would later be identified as the suspect, in the upper right corner, the University of Illinois and campus police said.

University police confirmed the man standing by himself in a dark T-shirt with his left hand on a railing as Christensen, said Robin Kaler, associate chancellor for public affairs at the University of Illinois.

The day after the rally, Christensen was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping. And while many were surprised Christensen would show up to the rally, the suspect had actually been under surveillance for weeks.