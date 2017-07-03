Story highlights The man climbed over a fence and approached a helicopter with the engine running

Police: The incident is not believed to be an act of terrorism

(CNN) Police in Oregon fatally shot a man who attempted to steal a helicopter from a private air hangar at an airport near Portland, authorities said Monday.

Hillsboro Police Lt. Henry Reimann said the armed man climbed over a fence at the Hillsboro Aiport and approached the helicopter, which had its engine running and a pilot and student pilot inside. He brandished a gun and fired into the air as he ordered the two out, Reimann said.

A Hillsboro officer who was responding to a call of an active shooter at the airport approached the hanger and ordered the suspect to step away from the aircraft, Reimann said. The suspect jumped a fence and fled into a field.

Another Hillsboro officer fatally shot the man in the field near the airport, Reimann said.

The incident is not believed to be an act of terrorism, Reimann said. It was first reported to Hillsboro Police as an active shooter situation, Reimann told CNN affiliate KATU

