(CNN) New Orleans is often associated with the festivities of Mardi Gras, but that celebratory spirit lives in the city's streets all year long.

Famous for its rich history, mouthwatering food and vibrant live music, this resilient metropolis -- which bore the devastation of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 -- is only growing in popularity. More than a decade after Katrina, New Orleans sees just over 10 million tourist visits each year as travelers flock to the uniquely vivacious city.

A big part of the Big Easy's allure, of course, is its music -- many of those tourists come to experience the city's music festivals throughout the year. Considered the birthplace of jazz and home to legends of the past and present, musical instrumentation is so vital to New Orleanians that you'll see bands leading the way through funeral processions.

So when you want to spend the perfect day in this melting pot of a city, you have to experience it through sight, taste and sound.

Here's how to revel in some of the best of New Orleans and its classic music in under 24 hours.

Read More