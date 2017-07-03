Story highlights New Jersey state government was shut down Friday

Most parks, recreational services had been closed

(CNN) New Jersey beaches and parks that had been closed because of a government shutdown should be open to the public Tuesday for the Fourth of July, state legislative leaders said.

Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto announced at a news conference that a budget compromise had been reached.

Gov. Chris Christie had shut down the Garden State government Friday night after the state Legislature failed to pass a budget by the July 1 deadline, furloughing an estimated 30,000 to 35,000 state workers and forcing the temporary closure of state parks, beaches, recreational areas, and historic sites for the July 4 holiday.

Those recreation areas should be open for business Tuesday, the Fourth of July, Sweeney and Prieto said.

"The most important thing is, we opened the state of New Jersey again. We put back to work all those workers that did not get to go to work today. We opened all those beaches, all those services," Prieto said.

Read More