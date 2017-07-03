Now anyone in Florida can challenge what's taught in schools

Story highlights A hearing officer would determine if a complaint has merit, requiring schools to stop teaching any controversial material

But critics fear anyone with an ideological agenda will be able to challenge what is being taught

(CNN) A new Florida law would let anyone in the state challenge, and possibly change, what kids are learning in school.

Any Florida resident can raise concerns about teaching material they find unfit for public school classrooms, according to legislation that went into effect Saturday. The bill was introduced in February by Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Naples, and was signed into law last week after passing with bipartisan support.

An "unbiased hearing officer," not employed by the school district, would determine if a complaint has merit, requiring schools to take any controversial books or material out of the classroom.

Previously, only parents could file complaints, which were then heard by a school board.

Supporters of the law have disputed material presenting global warming and evolution as "reality." Others found certain reading material to be "pornographic." And for some, US and world history textbooks seem biased and anti-American.

