(CNN) Have a great 4th! Five Things is off tomorrow, but when we get back, the world will be waiting for the Trump-Putin meeting at the G20 summit in Germany. Until then, here are the 5 things you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Twitter

2. Senate recess

Speaking of health care news, Republicans seem to be repealing and replacing that old "repeal and replace" line. Now, some GOP leaders and even Trump himself are floating a possible "repeal now, replace later" approach.

3. Iraq

4. Arkansas shooting

Twenty-eight people were wounded early Saturday in a shooting at a nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas. In addition to 25 people who were shot, three people were injured in the ensuing chaos. Police believe the incident may be gang-related and likely happened after "some sort of dispute."

To add to the confusion, an underground rapper was arrested shortly after the shooting , and a US Marshal initially said the arrest was connected with Saturday morning's incident. It wasn't. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

5. Bernie Sanders

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Maine declares a government shutdown over budget standoff

Oh, and essentially the same thing happened in New Jersey too

Canadian PM forgets Alberta while naming the provinces and territories

Crayola is holding a naming contest for a new shade of blue crayon

Mayor of Mexican town 'weds' crocodile for good luck

AND FINALLY ...

Watch a fireworks show ... from above