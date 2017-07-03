Story highlights Henry Bello was caseworker for the city's HIV/ AIDS Service Administration

(CNN) The doctor who killed one of his former colleagues and injured six others during a shooting rampage at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital on Friday had been fired from a separate city job just one week earlier, a New York City official told CNN.

Dr. Henry Bello walked off his job with New York City's Human Resources Administration in April, saying he had "personal problems," according to city spokeswoman Jaclyn Rothenberg.

Rothenberg said Bello was a caseworker for the city's HIV/ AIDS Service Administration. He stopped reporting to his job on April 11 and was officially terminated on June 21.

"He was let go after repeated attempts to reach him," Rothenberg told CNN on Sunday.

It may never be known what led Bello, 45, to return to his former place of employment -- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital -- with a rifle hidden under his lab coat, go on a shooting spree and kill himself afterward. But he had a troubled history.

